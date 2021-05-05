DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. Efficient Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 96.1% during the first quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 29,706 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 236.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 11,294 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period.

Shares of VSS opened at $133.08 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $84.10 and a 1-year high of $136.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.00.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

