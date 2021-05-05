Comerica Bank Has $13.74 Million Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Comerica Bank increased its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.14% of Carlisle Companies worth $13,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.
CSL stock opened at $192.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.31. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $97.55 and a 52-week high of $194.83.
In other Carlisle Companies news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,139.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSL shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Longbow Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.00.
About Carlisle Companies
Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.
Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?
Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.