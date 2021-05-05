Comerica Bank Has $13.74 Million Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Comerica Bank increased its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.14% of Carlisle Companies worth $13,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

CSL stock opened at $192.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.31. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $97.55 and a 52-week high of $194.83.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,139.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSL shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Longbow Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.00.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

