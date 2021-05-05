DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 1,775 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,697 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,065,538,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,301,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,815 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $365,597,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,624,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 9,575.0% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,774,401 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $254,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total value of $129,420.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 14,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,181.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $867,629.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,221,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,710 shares of company stock worth $16,046,419 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.29.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $137.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.04 and its 200 day moving average is $135.45. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

