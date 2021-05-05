Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,874 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,676 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.20% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $14,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 252,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,528,000 after buying an additional 14,342 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 220,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,325,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 443.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,664,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,293 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $3,461,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,185,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,231,000 after purchasing an additional 27,527 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $156,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,484,308.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total value of $137,444.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $75.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

