Comerica Bank Has $15.51 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,065 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Unilever were worth $15,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.3% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 28,565.8% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 128,546 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,211,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $23,203,000.

UL stock opened at $58.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $153.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $49.75 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.5159 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 71.33%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

