Comerica Bank Increases Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $13,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,892,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,103,119,000 after buying an additional 270,107 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,692,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $986,483,000 after acquiring an additional 287,827 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 503,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $293,544,000 after buying an additional 117,413 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 475,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,289,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 387,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $225,707,000 after acquiring an additional 23,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $598.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $600.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $590.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $425.43 and a 52-week high of $689.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.