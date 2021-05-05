Comerica Bank Acquires 2,473 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $16,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 28.2% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,532,000 after acquiring an additional 319,803 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 10.6% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 88,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 11.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Novartis stock opened at $85.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

