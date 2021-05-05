Comerica Bank Sells 3,955 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 152,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,955 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $15,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $102.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Lamar Advertising Company has a twelve month low of $53.37 and a twelve month high of $103.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.38 and its 200 day moving average is $84.82. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

LAMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

