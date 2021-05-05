Comerica Bank Has $15.96 Million Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,533 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The Southern were worth $15,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in The Southern by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in The Southern by 2.3% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in The Southern by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of The Southern by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,654,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,650. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO opened at $66.42 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $50.40 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $70.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.87.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

SO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

