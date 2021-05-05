Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Invests $336,000 in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,194 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.47.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $39.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a PE ratio of -435.73 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.35 and a 200 day moving average of $28.90.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,500.00%.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $1,487,721.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 85,492 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $132,842.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,132,216 shares of company stock worth $74,301,276 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

