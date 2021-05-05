Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $665,000 Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,123 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned approximately 0.14% of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 41,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 12,107 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 22,596 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JHMD opened at $33.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.29. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $33.87.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.