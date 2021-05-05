17,700 Shares in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Purchased by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 4,317.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000.

SQQQ stock opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average of $14.39. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $59.70.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

