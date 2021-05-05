Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,837 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 1.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Investec downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

NYSE:LYG opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.45. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $2.53.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.0318 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.66%.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

