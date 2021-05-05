iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

IWR opened at $77.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.05. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $78.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

