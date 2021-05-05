Global SPAC Partners (NASDAQ:GLSPU) Trading 0.2% Higher

Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPU)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99. 27,133 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 124,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

Global SPAC Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLSPU)

Global SPAC Partners Co is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

