J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 19.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,307 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of F. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 86,753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 48.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.66.

F opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.43. The firm has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of -285.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

