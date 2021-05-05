J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 226 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $143.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $126.53 and a one year high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.50.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

