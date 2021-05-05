Csenge Advisory Group Buys 42 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $241,184,000 after buying an additional 7,589 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,272,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 11,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,078,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 12,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,597,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 9,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,876,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total value of $2,848,280.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,131 shares of company stock worth $43,393,845 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,354.25 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,323.91 and a 1 year high of $2,452.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,207.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,932.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.