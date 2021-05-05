Vipstar Coin Market Cap Reaches $1.80 Million (VIPS)

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 5th. One Vipstar Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vipstar Coin has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $51.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vipstar Coin has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000684 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 160.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00012926 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Coin Profile

VIPS uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Vipstar Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vipstar Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vipstar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

