Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $6,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HTA. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 97.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.10.

HTA opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.27 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.48.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.10 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Healthcare Trust of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.