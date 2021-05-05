Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Acquired by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $10,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RHS Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 48,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 254,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,368,000 after purchasing an additional 57,896 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,463 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $20,977,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGLT stock opened at $84.95 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $81.32 and a 1-year high of $104.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.73.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

