Manning & Napier Group LLC Acquires 3,177 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $7,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,557.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,253,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,447,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $593,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 502,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,203,000 after buying an additional 18,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.90.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $37.59 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $1,714,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,137.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,915,723 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

