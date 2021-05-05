Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Raised by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

VO stock opened at $230.64 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $141.01 and a 12-month high of $234.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.02.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

