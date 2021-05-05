IMARA (IMRA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect IMARA to post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25). On average, analysts expect IMARA to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IMARA stock opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. IMARA has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $62.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.23.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IMRA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMARA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on IMARA from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on IMARA from $59.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

About IMARA

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

