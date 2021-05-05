Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at Mizuho

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Longbow Research raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Texas Instruments from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ TXN opened at $179.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $165.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $105.45 and a 12 month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

In related news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.74, for a total value of $19,208,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,228,793.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,853 shares of company stock worth $36,918,088 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 551,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,705,000 after buying an additional 142,563 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 7,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.