Membrana One Day Trading Volume Reaches $36,738.00 (MBN)

Membrana (CURRENCY:MBN) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. One Membrana coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Membrana has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Membrana has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $36,738.00 worth of Membrana was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00087519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00019607 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00071684 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $472.19 or 0.00851575 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,417.12 or 0.09769542 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00101240 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00045137 BTC.

Membrana Coin Profile

Membrana (MBN) is a coin. It launched on March 13th, 2018. Membrana’s total supply is 597,595,460 coins and its circulating supply is 369,650,474 coins. The official message board for Membrana is medium.com/@membrana . Membrana’s official Twitter account is @membrana_io . Membrana’s official website is membrana.io

Buying and Selling Membrana

