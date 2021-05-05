UNICORN Token Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges (UNI)

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 5th. One UNICORN Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UNICORN Token has a market capitalization of $71,151.30 and $8.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UNICORN Token has traded 43.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00078314 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005251 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004579 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000314 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000105 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNICORN Token Profile

UNICORN Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 coins. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

UNICORN Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

