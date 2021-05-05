Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 3,103 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 107.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of SPAB stock opened at $29.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.74 and a 200-day moving average of $30.32. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $29.48 and a one year high of $31.26.

