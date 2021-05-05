Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys 798 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 57.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCR. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $309.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.25. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $167.91 and a 12 month high of $316.49.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.