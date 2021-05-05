Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Takes Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 21,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter worth approximately $2,415,000. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth $3,917,000. Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth $634,000.

NYSEARCA SH opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $25.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.76.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

