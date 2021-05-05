Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Purchased by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 996.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BR opened at $162.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.03 and its 200-day moving average is $149.03. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 0.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.74 and a 12 month high of $163.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 45.73%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

