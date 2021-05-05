Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $398,000 Position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPH. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,933,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 497,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,897,000 after purchasing an additional 83,054 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,544,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 922.1% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 21,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 10,730 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XPH opened at $48.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.73. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1 year low of $40.11 and a 1 year high of $56.32.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

