Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 2,003 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 75.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $116.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.53. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.83 and a 1-year high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.