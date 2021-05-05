Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.30.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACGL. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 246.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 7,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACGL stock opened at $40.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.19 and a 200-day moving average of $35.39. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $41.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

