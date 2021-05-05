Clipper Realty (CLPR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.25). Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. On average, analysts expect Clipper Realty to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CLPR opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $139.75 million, a PE ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.21. Clipper Realty has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $9.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Clipper Realty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

