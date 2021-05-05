Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total transaction of $2,141,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,934,858.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $163,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,780 shares of company stock valued at $26,987,343 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $848.99 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $501.13 and a fifty-two week high of $893.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $783.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $764.12. The company has a market capitalization of $100.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.70, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $805.95.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.