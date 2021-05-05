SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 489.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,351 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,727 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $10,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $501.83.

SIVB opened at $572.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $520.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $436.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $152.76 and a 12 month high of $586.78.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total transaction of $2,507,858.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,414,920.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total value of $739,177.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,389 shares of company stock valued at $8,321,267 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

