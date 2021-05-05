MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stake Lowered by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,542 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in MetLife by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MET opened at $64.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $64.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.12.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

