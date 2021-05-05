Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $12.51 Million Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,196 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $12,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,224,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,635 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,382,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,764 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,315,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,735,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,808,000 after buying an additional 901,371 shares during the period. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,929,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,828,000 after buying an additional 656,600 shares during the period. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $56.13 on Wednesday. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $74.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.64.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.04 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Benchmark increased their price objective on DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.24.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

