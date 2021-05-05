Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 3.9% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.4% during the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 3.3% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $48,077.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,382 shares of company stock worth $3,731,129. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $140.88 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.13 and a 52-week high of $141.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.26 and a 200 day moving average of $119.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.27%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

