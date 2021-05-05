Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,043,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,082,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank boosted its position in Synopsys by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,964,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at about $383,608,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Synopsys by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,195,000 after purchasing an additional 30,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Synopsys by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,157,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,968,000 after purchasing an additional 245,530 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total value of $1,716,425.64. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $1,915,561.18. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $237.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $248.42 and a 200 day moving average of $246.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.52 and a twelve month high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $970.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

