Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 143 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $83.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1,188.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $85.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.