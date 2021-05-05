Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 423.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $51.97 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

