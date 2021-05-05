Highland Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its position in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GD stock opened at $191.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.43. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $121.67 and a twelve month high of $192.79. The company has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Robert W. Baird raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.81.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

