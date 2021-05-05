Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.99% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for WesBanco’s FY2021 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WSBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley raised their price target on WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. WesBanco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.92.

WesBanco stock opened at $38.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.04. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $38.72.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.38. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that WesBanco will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 2,164 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $67,322.04. Also, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $54,480.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,664 shares of company stock valued at $986,092. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 2,152.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

