IP Group (LON:IPO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $104.49

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 104.49 ($1.37) and traded as high as GBX 128.81 ($1.68). IP Group shares last traded at GBX 128.40 ($1.68), with a volume of 1,364,318 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 138 ($1.80) target price on shares of IP Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 127.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 104.72. The company has a quick ratio of 10.90, a current ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. IP Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.75%.

In other IP Group news, insider Greg Smith sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.65), for a total transaction of £21,420 ($27,985.37).

IP Group Company Profile (LON:IPO)

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

