Analysts Expect APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Analysts expect APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for APA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.02. APA reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 669.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that APA will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $3.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $3.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for APA.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. APA had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of APA from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of APA from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. Finally, Truist lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.66.

APA opened at $20.18 on Friday. APA has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 4.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,473.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in APA in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in APA by 57.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Motco raised its stake in shares of APA by 13,658.3% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

