Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$58.78.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James downgraded Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fortis to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

TSE:FTS opened at C$54.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$54.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$52.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.62. Fortis has a twelve month low of C$48.97 and a twelve month high of C$56.36.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.27 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.9499999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 74.52%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

