UCB SA (UCBJY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 7th

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) declared a dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.4382 per share on Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS UCBJY opened at $47.71 on Wednesday. UCB has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $68.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.51.

A number of brokerages have commented on UCBJY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UCB in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UCB in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, nayzilam, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

