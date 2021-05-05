Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) to Announce -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) will report ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ earnings. Tenax Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.53). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenax Therapeutics.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.46).

Shares of NASDAQ TENX opened at $2.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.74. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $3.68.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing low cardiac output syndrome.

